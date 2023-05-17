Windsor's deputy police chief pleads guilty to speeding

The acting deputy chief of Windsor police has pleaded guilty to speeding after initially being charged with stunt driving earlier this year.

Acting deputy chief Jason Crowley pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of speeding on May 15 and has been fined in court, according to CTV Windsor.

On Monday, Crowley pled guilty to driving 111 km/h in a 70 km/h zone.

According to court officials, he has 90 days to pay a fine of $287 plus court costs.

On Feb. 25, the Windsor Police Service issued a release to announce that a stunt driving charge had been laid against Crowley.

The release said Crowley was off duty when a vehicle was stopped for driving at 111 km/h in a 70 km/h posted speed zone in Amherstburg on Jan. 7, 2023.

Crowley was released with no further action and disclosed the incident to Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire, who directed the service's Professional Standards Branch to investigate the matter.

On March 3, the Windsor Police Services Board requested the Ontario Civilian Police Commission to review the matter and assign an external police service to investigate the event and actions.

Crowley has been serving as the acting deputy chief of operations ever since Pam Mizuno announced her retirement as police chief in April of 2022.

Crowley replaced Jason Bellaire in that position as Bellaire moved up to the role of acting chief, until he was elevated to the permanent role of chief of police following a selection process by the board.

With files from CTV Windsor