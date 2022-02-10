Windsor's deputy police chief says protest situation remains fluid and complex

Windsor Police continue dealing with the protestors blocking traffic near the Ambassador Bridge, with more disruptions affecting traffic from Canada and the United States.

Deputy Chief Jason Bellaire joined AM800's The Morning Drive on Thursday, and says the situation remains fluid and complex.

"Northbound to the U.S. is not officially closed, access is incredibly difficult. There's some negotiated agreements that emergency vehicles that need to pass through. Demonstrators on the ground have been good with those things, it's just the general day to day traffic."

Bellaire says the message to the public is to avoid the area and take alternatives routes if possible.

"It's not a good idea to go down there if you have alternate routes," he continued. "If you absolutely have to go, and you have to go that way, there's no guarantee that you're going to be able to cross in a timely manner simply because of the activity that's occurring down at the Ambassador Bridge."

He says he understands the views of people who say that the protestors should be moved out of the way to allow traffic to pass through, and agrees that people who are breaking the law ought to be held accountable.

"These are more difficult because it's civil disobedience in large numbers. We had numerous incidents yesterday where activity escalated and it became dangerous for our members down there, and it's very emotionally charged."

Bellaire says no options are off the table at this point, as police continue to look at different strategies.

He says one of the problems they're having is negotiations with the demonstrators, because the groups are so fractured amongst themselves that even if they manage to get one segment to agree other's don't, which has led talks to be mostly futile to this point.