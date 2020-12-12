Windsor's Downtown Mission Hosts Clothing Sale for Chari-Tees

Windsor's Downtown Mission is holding a clothing sale in support of Chari-tees.

According to a release, the mission received donation of more than $50,000 in new and unused items from a clothing wholesaler.

The mission will now sell those items to benefit Chari-tees — an initiative that provides employment and skills training to people who are having difficulty entering the workforce.

All items are priced for at less than $20 and include jackets, polo shirts, business-casual long-sleeve oxford shirts, vests, t-shirts and caps, according to the release.

The sale is being held at 850 Ouellette Ave. from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Shoppers can enter from the rear entrance of the building and the mission is asking everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols set out by the province and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.