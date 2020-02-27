Windsor's Drinking Water Earns Top Marks



WINDSOR — Windsor's drinking water has earned top marks.

It has received a 100 percent rating from the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks for an eighth straight year.

The rating is based on the management of the drinking water system, best practices and a commitment to invest.

"I think it is just a testament to the work and the diligence that is putting into making sure that when residents turn the tap on, they are assured the best quality drinking water is coming out of that end," says Mayor Drew Dilkens.

The Windsor Utilities Commission and ENWIN are the operator.

"To accomplish this for an eighth consecutive year demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the quality, safety and reliability of our drinking water," says ENWIN Vice President of Water Operators Garry Rossi.

In 2019, ENWIN and the Windsor Utilities Commission produced 38.7-trillion litres of water.

--With files from AM800's Rob Hindi