Windsor's Drive-Thru Santa Claus Parade Marred with Traffic Issues

Despite an attempt to keep things running smoothly with reserved arrival times, traffic issues hindered Windsor's Drive-Thru Santa Claus Parade over the weekend.

Similar issues in Kingsville saw vehicles line up for hours only to be turned away, and Windsor's parade wasn't spared the same fate Saturday.

Windsor Parade Corporation's Maggie Durocher says, start times sold out at 1,500 cars and, "1,500 cars did make it through the parade."

She says two major factors contributed to people being turned away — residents without a reservation showed up anyways and some people with a reservation showed up hours before their slotted times.

"I hope they enjoyed it, but for the people that didn't that were turned away, we're extremely sorry," she says. "There's only so much you can do."

Durocher says Windsor police had to cut the line off at the entrance to St. Clair College on Cabana Road at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

"Cabana Road was tied up all the way to Dougall Avenue in one direction and to Huron Church Road in the other and that's a major thoroughfare and that can't happen," she says. "Police had made that very clear to us going into this, so unfortunately they had to make the call."

She tells AM800 News performers like the fire juggler tried to entertain as many people as possible.

"He had juggled from 6 p.m. until 9:45 p.m. because, he just didn't quit," she says.

Durocher says YourTV Windsor-Leamington will be replaying the parade throughout the week for those who didn't get to see it.