Windsor's Enbridge Gas pipeline replacement now in service

Enbridge Gas has announced that the replacement of its Windsor natural gas pipeline is now in service.

Officials say the project was undertaken to help protect the integrity of the pipeline, which serves portions of communities in Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Chatham-Kent, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville and Windsor with natural gas.

Brian Chauvin, the Manager of Southwest Region Operations for Enbridge, says safety is always top of mind for them.

"The completion of this project helps us continue to serve our customers in the safest possible manner," he continued. "With what promises to be a cold upcoming winter season, it's as important as ever that we work to ensure our infrastructure and assets are resilient and dependable for when our customers and their communities need them most."

The 64-km long, 6-inch diameter pipeline begins near Enbridge Gas' Sandwich Compressor Station in Tecumseh and follows County Road 46 and Lakeshore Road 309 in the town of Lakeshore.

It then continues by following Goodreau Line to the existing Enbridge Gas Port Alma Gate Station in the municipality of Chatham-Kent.

With the Windsor Pipeline Replacement now in service, officials say the system can support both residential and commercial growth across its entire 64-km span.

It was placed into service on time.

The project required an approved leave-to-construct application from the Ontario Energy Board (OEB), which was granted in on April 1, 2020.

Construction began in May 2020 and was completed in November 2021, but final clean-up activities are still slated to take place in early 2022.