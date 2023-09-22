Windsor's first legal cannabis shop shuts down

It appears Windsor's first legal cannabis shop has shut down.

J. Supply Co. opened in March 2020 at 545 Ouellette Avenue but the pot shop is now vacant and the owner of the building has listed the property for sale or for lease.

Al Teshuba is with LC Platinum Realty Inc. Brokerage and is representing the owner of the building.

He says two storey building is on the market for $1.5-million.

Teshuba says prior to being a cannabis shop, the building was a medical office and a bank.

"I understand they spent like $200,000 setting up with the building and the security and everything," says Teshuba. "It's virtually intact the way it is. So as a realtor I'm coming in not base upon the prior tenant but based upon it's current status which is a beautiful renovated building."

Photo courtesy: 545ouellette.com

He says the building is unique.

"I think anybody who's interested in investing downtown or having a vision of where their business could be or perhaps a potential expansion from current business owners certainly should give it a shot to take a look at it," he says.

Teshuba says there is interest in the property.

"We've seen it several times and it's still out there," says Teshuba. "Something like this usually takes maybe about three or four, maybe six months before the right buyer comes around or the right deal comes around."

The Windsor location is no longer listed on J. Supply Co's website.

AM800 news reached out to the company but has yet to hear back.