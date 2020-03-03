Windsor's First Pot Shop Expected to Open This Month

Windsor residents shouldn't have to wait much longer to see a legal cannabis shop in the city.

Renovations are nearing completion at the Ouellette Ave location which will be known as J Supply Co.

Chief design officer David Craig tells CTV Windsor the store was expected to open in November, but is now slated to open by March 27.

Craig says they're taking their time to make sure they get it right.

"We are setting up the store, the branding, the standard operating procedures. All the aspects that are necessary to open a legal cannabis store. We took our time to investigate a little bit with the businesses around in the area, some of the business leaders in the community."

He says the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has several requirements that need to be met.

"The AGCO does require that there are a number of cheques and balances that we go through to ensure that the people that are actually opening the store live up to the eligibly criteria."

An applicant has been picked to open a cannabis store at 545 Ouellette Ave. in Windsor. August 2019 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Craig says they're working on getting the proper crowd control measures in place as well.

"The store that we have in London that we've been operating for about a year, we do anywhere between anywhere between 800 to 1,500 customers a day and we've managed to do that based on our systems and our standard operating procedures."

The new store at 545 Ouellette Ave is expected to employ about 20 people.

— with files from CTV Windsor's Melanie Borrelli