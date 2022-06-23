Windsor's Holodomor Monument returns to Jackson Park

Windsor's Holodomor Monument is back home.

A rededication ceremony was held Thursday morning at Jackson Park.

The monument was first installed in November 2005 but was fenced off in August 2019 after deterioration and cracking concerns.

Last year, corrosion occurred and repairs started but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues, crane operators strike and the loss of the carving artist.

Leisha Nazarewich is the President Ukrainian Canadian Congress Windsor Branch and says it's wonderful to have the monument back in its place.

"For two and a half years we've been waiting to come to the monument for some of our events and have not been able to and to see it back in its place and it looks absolutely fantastic," says Nazarewich.

She says when looking at the monument she remembers the tragedy that has hit Ukraine.

"First of all what goes through my head is of course the suffering and the deaths that people experienced in the 1930s and then to top it off, it's deaths that people are experiencing in Ukraine in this day and age," she says.

Holodomor Monument returns to Jackson Park, June 23, 2022 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Nazarewich adds the phase 'history repeats itself' keeps coming into her mind.

"Why haven't we as human beings learn to live with each other in peace," says Nazarewich.

The monument remembers the lives of over seven million victims of the famine genocide (1932-1933) in Soviet Ukraine.

It also acknowledges and stands in solidarity with those struggling to survive in Ukraine today.

The 10,000 pound granite monument is one of four such memorial sites in Canada.