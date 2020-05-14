Windsor's Homeless Population Testing Negative for COVID-19



WINDSOR — Two days of mass testing Windsor's homeless population have come up with some encouraging results.

Of the 172 tests administered, 70% of the results have come back and all have been negative for COVID-19.

On May 7th and May 8th, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit along with several city partners provided health screening, medical assessments and testing of people who are homeless.

They are encouraged by the negative results so far.

Based on the experience in other communities, between 30% and 40% of the homeless population tests positive for the virus due to their inability to physically distance and self-isolate.

When the pandemic started, the city, health unit and emergency shelters worked out a plan to ensure physical distancing and keep the homeless population, along with the staff and volunteers at the shelters, as safe as possible.

The City of Windsor has invested in two Isolation and Recovery Centres to give homeless people a place to self-isolate pending a negative test result.

"About six weeks ago, we recognized that individuals who are homeless and maybe residing in shelters can't self isolate as easily as people who have an apartment or who have a home where they can self-isolate," says Windsor's Commissioner of Community Development and Health Services Jelena Payne.

She credits the results to the shelters stepping up to the plate.

"70 per cent of the results that have come back to date are negative is a true testament to our shelters that are out there and how quickly they mobilized to protect the people they serve every day," she added.

The provincial government announced on April 10th that proactive testing would begin for several priority groups including long-term care homes and homeless shelters.



