Windsor's Huron Lodge requires $1.75-million in repairs and upgrades

Windsor council is being asked to approve $1.75-million in funding to pay for repairs and replacement equipment at the city-owned Huron Lodge.

A report going to Monday's council meeting details several areas where repairs and upgrades are needed to the heating and cooling systems at the long-term care facility.

The current Huron Lodge long-term care facility entered service in April of 2007 and the report details how certain original mechanical equipment has been identified as nearing or exceeding the end of their service life cycle.

Of the three existing boiler units providing heat to the facility, only two are currently operating while out of four of the existing humidification units, only three are currently operating.

Karl Muegge, project coordinator under the city's Corporate Projects – Engineering Division, says there are 250 exterior windows on the building that are operable and function.

"We're just finding that now with the age of the building, there's been some wear and tear on the hardware of these units, causing an issue with them being able to seal in a closed position," he says. "We've investigated the issue and we've come to the conclusion that we need to upgrade and repair the hardware just to ensure the residents and staff are staying comfortable."

Various areas of the exterior of the building have been identified as deficient due to intermittent leaks into the building's interior in multiple locations, requiring repairs to the exterior wall cladding.

Huron Lodge (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

Huron Lodge is located at 1881 Cabana Rd. W. and provides care to over 200 residents.

Muegge says it is a vulnerable population and they want to make sure they keep the facility in top condition.

"Some of these items will improve the overall efficiency of the building to a minor degree and also just generally improve the comfort for both the residents and people working in the building," he says.

Council is being asked to transfer funds from various reserve funds and existing replacement program funds to cover the repairs and improvements.

Windsor City Council meets Sept. 18 at 4 p.m. in council chambers.