Windsor's Italian Community Pumped for Euro Cup Final

Windsor, Ont.'s Erie Street is more than 6,000 km from London's Wembley Stadium, but you may not know the difference Sunday.

Italy meets England in the final of the delayed 2020 European Championship at 3 p.m. ET.

Erie Street BIA President Phil Rocca expects to see a lot of energy in Windsor, Ont.'s Little Italy.

"I think this game is really important to get people out on patios rooting on their Italian culture, so It's a great thing for everyone," he added.

Rocca says every available seat has been booked in preparation for the big game.

"All the patios are filled up already, so we're going to have a busy Sunday, which is great for businesses," he says.

He says Erie Street will be shut down at Howard Avenue starting at 12:30 p.m.

"Try to follow all the [COVID-19] guidelines as best as possible obviously," he says. "The roads are going to be closed so we can expand into the street for a little bit."

Italy won the tournament in 1968 but lost in the finals in 2000 and 2012. It's Englands first trip to the Euro Cup Finals.

Rocca's big prediction for the game, Italy will win 2-0.

TSN begins its coverage at 2 p.m. — the game will also be carried by broadcast partners at CTV.

Kick off is at 3 p.m.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.