Windsor's jobless rate dips in December, but remains highest in Canada

The jobless rate in Windsor dipped in December, but still remains the highest in Canada.

Statistics Canada reports that the jobless rate in the Windsor region was 8.2 per cent in December, down from the 8.6 per cent rate recorded in November.

St. John's, N.L. has the second highest unemployment rate behind Windsor country-wide, at 7.2 per cent.

Provincially, Ontario dropped from a 5.5 per cent unemployment rate in November to 5.3 per cent in December.

The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December, as the national unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, according to Stats Can.

This marks the third decline in the unemployment rate in fourth months, edging it closer to the record-low of 4.9 per cent reached in June and July.

In its latest labour force survey, the federal agency said the rise in employment was driven by an increase in full-time work.

The number of employees in the private sector also increased last month, with job gains made across industries.

Meanwhile, employment in the public sector held steady.

Wages continued to grow at a year-over-year pace above 5.0 per cent for the seventh consecutive month, with wages up 5.1 per cent.

- with files from The Canadian Press