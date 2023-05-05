Windsor's jobless rate higher in April

There's been a sharp jump in Windsor's unemployment rate.

Stats Canada says the rate rose a full percentage point in April to 6.7 per cent from 5.7 per cent in March.

The Canadian economy added 41-thousand jobs last month, with the bulk of the gains coming in the wholesale and retail trade industry.

The federal agency says the national jobless rate held steady at five per cent for the fifth month in a row.

With the labour market remaining relatively tight, average hourly wages were up 5.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, growing faster than inflation.