Windsor's Lanspeary Lions Park outdoor rink opens for the season

One of Windsor's outdoor skating rinks is now in service.

The city's Recreation and Culture Department opened the rink at Lanspeary Lions Park on Sunday.

The city is offering public skating weather permitting at the rink this week (until December 30) from 4pm until 5pm.

Windsor is also offering a public skate on January 2 from 1pm until 3pm.

According to a city release, the rink will be operating at reduced capacity and reservations must be made in advance.

To register visit www.activewindsor.ca or call 519-255-1161.

The city say "when mother nature cooperates, the ice making process will begin at Charles Clark Square" in downtown Windsor.

iStock/FamVeld