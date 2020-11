Canadian strawweight Randa Markos will make her 16th U-F-C appearance when she takes on Japan's Kanako Murata.

It's part of a November 14th Fight Night card in Las Vegas.

Markos, from Windsor, is looking for some redemption with losses in three of her last four bouts.

The 35-year-old is 6-8-and-1 since making her debut in the U-F-C in 2014.

