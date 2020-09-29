Windsor's Mask Bylaw Has Been Extended Indefinitely

City council is extending Windsor's mandatory mask bylaw indefinitely.

The bylaw expired on Monday at 12:01 a.m. but councillors voted unanimously in favour of the extension.

Prior to extending the bylaw, council did hear from some residents who were opposed to the extension, along with wearing masks.

Council also heard from some calling the COVID-19 virus a hoax, while a number of residents gathered outside of city hall while the council meeting was going on.

Mayor Drew Dilkens is asking the public to do their part to keep the community safe.

"I think the mandatory mask bylaw is one that we can all appreciate is something that helps the situation, that we can protect others, we can protect ourselves and that it's very little to ask in order to help keep everyone safe," says Dilkens.

He says the masks protects others and ourselves.

"No one likes to wear a mask when they go into stores, I certainly don't but I respect the fact that I'm doing my part, I'm trying to keep myself safe, my family safe and everyone else around me as well," says Dilkens.

He does point out that there are some who are unable to wear masks and some who require medical exemptions.

"For whatever reason they're unable to wear a mask, I get that and we have to be civil and respect those folks as well, but at the end of the day if you can wear a mask, the bylaw is in place to keep everybody safe as we work through and try to get to the other side of this pandemic together," Dilkens adds.

The city put its mandatory mask bylaw in place on August 19.

The bylaw states masks must be worn in all indoor public spaces to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

A number of other local municipalities including Leamington, Lakeshore, Tecumseh and Amherstburg also have similar bylaws in place.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit recently updated its face covering order to also include public libraries.