Windsor's mayor and a local MPP attends Detroit Auto Show 

Windsor's mayor and a local MPP are among the many who have already attended the North American International Detroit Auto Show.

The show will open to the public on Saturday, but in the meantime Technology Days, the Mobility Global Forum, and the AutoMobili-D are taking place Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, Windsor mayor, Drew Dilkens, and MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, Andrew Dowie, attended to see what the event has to offer.

The event features new vehicles, including the new Ford F-150, and flying vehicles, with a focus on electric vehicle immersion.

Drew Dilkens, Windsor mayor, says all of the advancements are very exciting.

"And I think you can see the excitement here just with the new products that are out, flying cars, lots of product made in Windsor, tool die and mould, and all of the components that are in these cars as well are really important. So important that you have Ontario's Minister of Economic Development here, and the Premier here as well, because they don't want to miss a chance to be connected to what's happening here in Detroit, and how it affects Ontario and Windsor as well."

Dilkens says it's important to understand what is happening in other regions.

"It's great to celebrate the University of Windsor, get to celebrate the products that we make in Windsor, and our local employer Stellantis. But, it's also good to see what else is going on in the space so that we can start thinking forward, which we always do, but we want to think forward and make sure that we don't miss a beat as this huge space is changing very, very rapidly, and evolving to electric vehicle battery manufacturing as well."

Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, says it's important for both regions, here and over the border, to work together.

"Windsor and Detroit are intertwined in so many ways. And our economies survives, and thrives, based on that trade across the border. So, it's important for us to keep on developing the auto sector, ensuring that our community has that continued access, that continued shared economy, and certainly the amenities are a nice bonus too."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also made an appearance at the show on Wednesday.

The Detroit Auto Show opens to the public on Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m. until Sunday, September 24 at Huntington Place in Detroit.

Tickets can still be purchased for the event, and more information can be found by clicking here.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi