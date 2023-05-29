Windsor's mayor and council to address EV battery plant impasse

A news conference is scheduled for later this morning at Windsor City Hall to address urgent concerns regarding the funding impasse and current construction halt for the NextStar electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Windsor.

Mayor Drew Dilkens will be joined by members of Windsor City Council and City administration at the news conference set for 11 a.m. Monday.

Dilkens launched a petition on Change.org on Friday that calls on the federal government to urgently finalize all outstanding financial matters to provide for the successful completion of all planned and promised components of the NextStar EV battery manufacturing facilities.

Dilkens is also urging every resident, business owner, community leader, and stakeholder in the region to sign this petition, which as of early Monday had more than 1,500 signatures.

As part of a statement issued along with the petition, Dilkens said "it is unacceptable for Windsor to be shortchanged or forced to accept a scaled-down version due to unfulfilled promises by the federal government."

Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis says he will be alongside Mayor Dilkens Monday morning and has signed the petition.

"I'm encouraging all my friends and family and anybody who wants to jump on the support train to sign that petition as well. I was happy to support it. I applaud the Mayor and what he is doing," Francis said. "I think he is showing great leadership on this."

He says he agrees with the sentiments of President of Unifor Local 444, Dave Cassidy who last week called out the federal government.

"I think Mr. Cassidy was bang on when he essentially called out every politician in the region and said 'Everyone should be supporting this. Everyone should be working towards this endevour.' I fully support that statement. And that's why I'll be working with the Mayor and obviously Mr. Cassidy and other politicians in the area to ensure the federal government delivers on what they promise."

Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie says he too will be alongside Mayor Dilkens Monday morning.

McKenzie says he believes the city has done everything in its power to make this project a reality.

"When you look at the compensation package that we were able to put together, unprecedented in the history of the City of Windsor to attract an investment. And then since the deal was first agreed to, there's been a number of different construction processes and development related processes that the city has helped to expedite."

The future of the electric vehicle battery plant has been in doubt after it was revealed earlier this month that negotiations over increased incentives had stalled between the federal government and Stellantis and LG Energy Solution.

The automaker is considering options for the plant which could include moving part of the planned operation to Michigan or elsewhere in the U.S.

When the $5-billion plant was announced in 2022, the site was intended to assemble both cells and modules in two different sections, but the battery module production component is reportedly in jeopardy.

In early May, Stellantis and LG Energy Solution warned they were implementing contingency plans because the federal government hasn't lived up to an agreement, pointing to incentives provided to the Volkswagen plant in St. Thomas.

The CEOs of the two companies wrote last month to Prime Minister Trudeau, saying Ottawa had confirmed in writing five times that it would match production incentives under the United States' Inflation Reduction Act, but has not delivered on those commitments.

