Windsor's mayor and entire council receive third COVID-19 vaccine

The entire Windsor City Council has now received three doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and all members of City Council confirmed today that each has individually sought and received three doses of COVID-19 vaccine, consistent with public health recommendations and eligibility criteria.

City Council encourages all members of the general public to book their appointments as soon as possible in an effort to slow the dramatic rise of Omicron variant cases in our community.

Vaccination efforts have proven effective at reducing the spread and severity of illness. As community spread increases due to the more transmissible COVID-19 strain, the pressure on our regional health care resources cannot be overstated.

"Whether this is your first, second or third dose, it has never been more important to book your appointment. This has been a challenging and stressful time for everyone. My thoughts are with parents struggling with kids learning from home and small businesses forced to close their doors once more. Windsorites have shown throughout this pandemic that we stand together in the fight against COVID-19, and today that means getting boosted," says Mayor Drew Dilkens in a statement released by the City.

Appointments can be booked at www.WEVax.ca online.

Where to get vaccinated:

Devonshire Mall Mass Vaccination Clinic

3050 Howard Avenue (former Sears location at the north end of the mall)

Windsor, Ontario, N8X 3Y8

Hours of Operation:

Monday to Sunday - 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Mass Vaccination Clinic

Dr. Y Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility

1453 Prince Road (located near back of campus)

Windsor, Ontario, N9C 3A9

Parking is free in Lot D

Hours of Operation:

Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday - 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday and Friday - 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre

249 Sherk Street (formerly Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex)

Leamington, Ontario, N8H 4X7

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday to Saturday - 9:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.