Windsor's mayor believes city budget increase will be below five per cent

Windsor's mayor is confident the 2023 budget increase for the city will be below five per cent.

"I'm very confident in that but there are definitely some challenges that are being caused by inflation," says Drew Dilkens. "We like every family and like every business are having to deal with those challenges ourselves."

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says administration started off with a projected increase of around 5.25 per cent.

"The council budget committee got it down to about 4.6 per cent and then there was over a million dollars of additional pressure added back with some land ambulance costs that are controlled by the county and then also some provincial gas tax money."

On Monday, the city released its updated budget projection for 2023, which calls for a 5.02 per cent increase.

Earlier this year, administration presented the draft budget to a special council committee.

The committee spent a week reviewing the details from all city departments and looked at opportunities to save.

The Operating Budget Review Committee (OBRC) reviewed the estimates in late January and approved measures to bring the proposed tax levy increase down to 4.59 per cent from 5.23 per cent.

City council will meet early next month to consider and approve the final 2023 capital and operating budgets and set the final municipal tax increase.