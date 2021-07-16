Windsor's Mayor Believes Land Border Crossings Should Reopen to Fully Vaccinated People
Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is once again calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal government to come up with a land border crossing reopening plan.
Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says it's frustrating the government has not released a concrete plan.
He says there is only five days until the current closure order expires and he believes the next step should allow fully vaccinated people to cross the border.
"Enough is enough," says Dilkens. "Let's figure out the pathway and communicate the pathway to everybody with respect to opening this border so we can reunite families, we can get business back going and then everyone has some certainty on how to plan moving forward and of course, I'll say it again, the next logical step is the reopening of the border to fully vaccinated individuals."
Dilkens says there is mixed messaging coming from Ottawa and a lack of clarity.
"With respect to the Prime Minister, I know he's gearing up for an election and I keep reading about these polls that are being done about what Canadians feel about the ongoing closure of the border and when I hear that, I just shake my head because I realize, it's not really about the science," says Dilkens. "It's about timing this decision so how to how Canadians feel about the matter."
As AM800 news reported Friday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the government is aiming to allow fully vaccinated Americans into Canada by mid-August for non-essential travel.
A readout from by the Prime Minister's Office of his COVID-19 call with the premiers Thursday shows Trudeau also told them that if the vaccination rate remains on its current trajectory, fully vaccinated travellers from around the world could be arriving by early September.