Windsor's Mayor Believes Land Border Crossings Should Reopen to Fully Vaccinated People

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is once again calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal government to come up with a land border crossing reopening plan.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says it's frustrating the government has not released a concrete plan.

He says there is only five days until the current closure order expires and he believes the next step should allow fully vaccinated people to cross the border.

"Enough is enough," says Dilkens. "Let's figure out the pathway and communicate the pathway to everybody with respect to opening this border so we can reunite families, we can get business back going and then everyone has some certainty on how to plan moving forward and of course, I'll say it again, the next logical step is the reopening of the border to fully vaccinated individuals."