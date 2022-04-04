Windsor's mayor calls EC Row construction 'necessary'

Windsor's mayor wants drivers to know that upcoming construction work on the EC Row Expressway is necessary.

Beginning April 11, the expressway will have lane restrictions in both directions between Huron Church Road and Howard Avenue.

The project will see the eastbound lanes from Dominion Boulevard to Dougall Avenue reconstructed, with the complete reconstruction of the Dougall off-ramp. There will also be work on the Dominion on-ramp and on the Dominion overpass.

The is the second phase of a $10-million project that began in 2020, with phase one focused on the westbound lanes.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says it's a significant expense but it's necessary because it's the busiest road in the city.

"Once we're done, it's going to be a beautiful road, people will be able to get through EC Row Expressway better, faster and it will be much smoother," he says.

At peak times, about 75,000 vehicles use the 15.4-kilometer long expressway per day.

Dilkens is asking everyone to be patient during the construction.

"If you drive EC Row, the amount of traffic that roadway sees each day, work has to happen," he says, "Unfortunately, there will be disruptions and we only have a limited time when we can do the work."

Dilkens says the work was shceduled to happen last year but was delayed for a number of reasons.

"The work will be done and when it is done, people will be very happy. But while it's happening, it will be disruptive and we'll have to find alternate routes," he adds.

The work is expected to last approximately 16 weeks for road reconstruction, with an expected completion date of July 26.

With files from Rob Hindi