Windsor's mayor calls for law and order around the Downtown Mission

Windsor's mayor says there will be law and order around the Downtown Mission.

"We have to have law and order, we will have law and order in that area," says Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino has called a town hall meeting for next Tuesday to talk about the area around the mission.

He says there are issues around the mission.

"Police deal with those issues every single day but there are quality of life issues and I know councillor Agostino and we all are very interested in trying to find solutions that will actually move the needle and make life better for people who live in the area where the mission operates," he says.

Dilkens says the city wants to help everybody but doesn't want to lose sight of the fact, that there are homeowners in the area who just want to be able to sleep at night.

"The mission plays an essential role in the homelessness continuum in the city of Windsor," says Dilkens. "We need them but at the same time their operate ought not to have a negative influence on the people who live in and around that area and that's what this meeting's about."

He says he feels for people in the area.

"We want to try and make their life better and if there's ways to put ideas on the table that will do that, that's what I'm interested in," says Dilkens. "I think identifying the problem is not been a challenge, it's what are the solutions that are going to make things better."

Last month, a downtown resident highlighted the need for more support after several break-in attempts, drug deals and other illegal activities in the neighbourhood close to the Downtown Mission.

The resident posted a video and letter on Reddit, saying it has been a living nightmare in the neighbourhood, since the relocation of the Downtown Mission.

The mission is located on Ouellette Avenue between Erie and Elliott and backs on to Pelissier Street.

Tuesday's meeting is set for 6pm at city hall and is open to the public.