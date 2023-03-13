Windsor's mayor claims nearly $24,000 in travel and business expenses in 2022

Windsor's mayor accumulated $23,862 in business and travel expenses in 2022, over half of it in support of attracting investments around the electric vehicle battery plant.

Mayor Drew Dilkens submitted expenses for nine trips last year with $13,172 directly related to trips aimed at securing supply chain investments linked to the new NextStar Energy electric vehicle battery plant.

The figures are contained in a report of the City Treasurer going to the March 20 meeting of Council, which details the 2022 Statement of Remuneration and Expenses regarding the mayor, councillors and appointees.

Dilkens says when Windsor was announced as host of the EV facility, they were told by LG and Stellantis to expect around 1,500 more jobs and an additional 200 acres of land that would be required as part of the supply chain looking for opportunities around the plant.

He says when it comes to economic development, you can not phone it in.

"You have to be there, you have to press the flesh, you have to make the case for your community because there are multiple EV battery factories being built, not just in Windsor but on the other side of the border," says Dilkens. "Which means the supply chain has the option to locate in Detroit, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky or somewhere else up the 401."

Dilkens calls the fight to secure spin-off supply chain investments a highly competitive environment.

"Even the mayor of the city going over and pressing the flesh with the leadership of the companies you're talking to isn't a certainty, you still have to have a great business case. But it adds weight when the mayor visits and joins the folks from Invest WindsorEssex," he says.

Dilkens submitted a $7,283 business expense for a trip to Seoul, South Korea from Dec. 13 to Dec. 22, 2022. During the trip, he met with over 60 business leaders who are exploring investment opportunities in Windsor.

The mayor also travelled to Wroclaw, Poland and Munich, Germany from April 16 and April 22, 2022, claiming a $5,889 expense for the trip.

Dilkens says at the end of the day, you can judge him on his results.

"Look what happened when we went to Poland and Germany, we've got DongShin Motech that is setting up a facility now and hiring around 300 people in Windsor," he says. "Even the trip to Korea, we're in the process of making announcements on more companies that are coming that are the direct result of that visit and there will be more to do."

In June, 2022, Dongshin Motech announced an over $60-million investment to build a 170,000-square-foot manufacturing facility near Windsor International Airport. The plant would supply battery casings to the NextStar Energy facility and employ around 300 people.

Windsor, Ont Mayor Drew Dilkens poses for a photo with a LG Energy Solution official during a business trip to the company's battery plant in Poland on April 19, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Drew Dilkens)

There was also a $2,598 and $2,095 expense submitted by Dilkens for two multi-day trips to Ottawa in early and late November, all due to testimony that was delivered before the Federal Public Emergency Commission and a Senate and Parliamentary Committee.

In both cases, Dilkens was required to testify regarding Windsor's role during a blockade that closed down Huron Church Road and the Ambassador Bridge for a week in early February, 2022.

In compliance with the Municipal Act, each year the City Treasurer provides a report to council that itemizes the remuneration paid and expenses reimbursed in the previous year.

The administration report also showed seven of the councillors received $47,604 as a base salary in 2022.

Rino Bortolin, Chris Holt and Jeewen Gill, who either did not seek re-election or lost their election bid, received $41,491 as they served until the middle of November, 2022.

The councillors who replaced the trio following the October vote - Renaldo Agostino, Angelo Marignani and Mark McKenzie - received $6,113.28 for their time after being sworn-in on Nov. 15, 2022.

The total council remuneration for 2022 was $476,048.03.

Dilkens' pay was $199,168.