Windsor's Mayor Concerned with Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Windsor's mayor is concerned with the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Drew Dilkens says the next couple of weeks will be a telling story if residents followed the safety measures that were put in place for the holidays.

He says it's quite concerning to see more than 600 cases reported over the last couple of days.

"I think everyone is quite concerned for the next couple of weeks to watch play out and I think that's exactly why you saw the premier put a 28-day pause, starting December 26, in place for the entire province just to be able to cover this particular situation," says Dilkens.

He feels the region is "deep" into the second wave and the holidays represent the "eye of the storm."

"I'm just hoping when you look at the numbers here even yesterday [Sunday] with 215 and the day before was over 400 it's quite concerning," says Dilkens. "What's really troubling is I hear folks say while 99.8 per cent of the people recover and although that maybe true, just think of those who aren't able to recover that need hospital care."

Windsor-Essex was moved to the grey/lockdown zone on December 14 and a province-wide lockdown went into effect on December 26.

The lockdown will expire on January 9 for some areas in the province but southern Ontario will remain locked down until January 23.