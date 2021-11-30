Windsor's mayor continues to ask the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is asking the community to stay vigilant.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens talked about the rise of COVID-19 cases in the region along with the new Omicron variant.

He's once again asking those who are not vaccinated, to roll up their sleeve and get the shot.

"The more of us that get vaccinated, the more we act like firewalls to this virus and the less it is going to mutant and cause havoc going forward," he says. "I don't think any of us want to go backwards, we want to keep moving forward and I think part of that is getting vaccinated."

Dilkens says everyone expects the virus to be here for several years.

"We're going to have to figure out how to deal with this because it's not going away anytime soon but obviously the pathway here is vaccination," says Dilkens.

The local health unit has reported 324 COVID-19 cases since last Friday.