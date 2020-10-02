Windsor's Mayor Encouraging Everyone to Vote in Monday's Ward 7 Byelection

Residents of Windsor's Ward 7 are days away from voting in a byelection to fill a vacant seat on city council.

The vote is set for Monday, October 5, with a dozen candidates vying for the empty council seat, left vacant when former councillor Irek Kusmierczyk was elected as the Liberal MP for Windsor-Tecumseh in the 2019 federal election.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is encouraging people in the ward to get out and vote, and also take the time to get to know the candidates before they go out to vote.

“I would never presume who to tell people to vote for but I think you can narrow the pool down, look at who doesn't live in your ward. There are people from South Windsor running to represent Ward 7. So if you remove the people who don't even live in the ward, that's something to consider. Look at their position on the [new] hospital," he says.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says he's hoping for a record turnout for this byelection.

"Don't forget, you're electing someone to sit around the table and spend your tax dollars," he says. "This is an $850-million corporation, this is not a student council at a high school."

The 12 candidates vying for the position: are Greg Lemay, Farah El-Hajj, Michelle Gajewski, Jeewen Gill, Igor Dzaic, Barb Holland, Ernie Lamont, Michael Malott, Angelo Marignani, Howard Weeks, Thérèse Papineau and Albert Saba.

A polling station will be set up at the WFCU Centre 8787 McHugh St. for Monday's vote.