Windsor's mayor hopes federal budget includes funds to offset COVID-19 deficits

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens is hoping there is funding in the 2022 Federal Budget for municipalities to offset deficits from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says Windsor is projecting a $25-million deficit this year.

"That's really related to our operations at the tunnel, at the airport, lost casino revenue and then the ongoing costs associated with COVID," Dilkens said.

He says if the blockade is factored in, the deficit stands at more than $30-million.

Dilkens says municipalities such as Windsor are still dealing with challenges due to the pandemic and a funding source is needed.

"We just need to know that there will be more, what they call 'Safe Restart Funding' was what they called it a couple years ago but more funding that's going to get us back into a position where were made whole so that we can plan for the future."

The federal Liberals are set to release the budget later Thursday afternoon.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive