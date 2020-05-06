Windsor's Mayor Hopes Ward 7 Byelection Can be Rescheduled Soon

Windsor's mayor believes we're getting to a point where a byelection can be scheduled to fill the vacant Ward 7 seat on city council.

The byelection was set to take place April 27 but was postponed on March 17 by city clerk Valerie Critchley amid concerns over spreading COVID-19.

Drew Dilkens told AM800's The Morning Drive it really is up to the city clerk, as the Municipal Act delegates the authority for the election to that position.

"The Municipal Act delegates the authority for the election to the city clerk. When there's a declared emergency, she can actually suspended the election, which she did," he says. "But it's up for her to rescind that, it's not an elected officials opinion or direction that can cause this to happen."

Dilkens says we're seeing a gradual reopening, which is great news.

"I'm hoping we can get there and schedule that date very soon, because don't forget it's going to be a number of weeks, even when the date is set before the election actually takes place. You still need to have that campaign period for all of the candidates."

There are 12 people running for the Ward 7 seat, vacated when councillor Irek Kusmierczyk was elected in the 2019 federal election to represent the Liberal Party in the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh.