Windsor's Mayor Hoping for Infrastructure Spending to Boost Economy

Windsor's mayor is hoping the federal and provincial governments come through with immediate funding for infrastructure projects to stimulate the economy.

Ontario's Big City Mayors organization, which includes Windsor, says cities need the help to stimulate economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens told AM800's The Morning Drive these programs are usually put in place for "shovel ready" projects.

"We probably have $300-million plus in projects that we could submit today, that are shovel ready, the environmental assessments are done and all we're waiting for is funding," he says. "So if you think of things like the Riverside Vista Project, the further expansion of County Road 42 in front of Windsor Airport. Further work on Walker Road."

Dilkens says you could go anywhere in the city and find projects that are ready to go.

"As some of these federal support programs start winding down or changing, this is the time when most economists would say 'you're going to feel a little pain in the economy.' What you see governments generally do is ramp us infrastructure spending to create jobs in the community"

According to Dilkens has more need than the governments could fund.

"I could put projects in today with $300-million, just for fun, maybe $500-million that are pretty much shovel ready and that we could deliver in the next two years," he says.

On October 15, the Big City Mayors group passed a motion stating that funding programs should address critical needs to build growth-related infrastructure and replace aging assets like roads and sewers.