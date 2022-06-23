Windsor's mayor invited to swearing in ceremony for Premier Doug Ford's new cabinet

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens will be in Toronto on Friday when Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveils his new cabinet.

Dilkens told AM800's The morning Drive that he was invited to the official swearing in ceremony.

"I'm headed down and certainly excited that Andrew Dowie from Windsor-Tecumseh, Anthony Leardi from Essex and then Trevor Jones from Leamington-Chatham-Kent, they're all going to be sworn-in. I have no idea who will be in the cabinet, I don't even think they know yet," says Dilkens.

Ford's Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario was elected to a second majority government on June 2.

Ford's previous cabinet had 28 members, but he has a much larger caucus to choose from this time after winning an increased majority of 83 Progressive Conservative seats.

Dilkens says the newly elected MPPs from Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent all have strong skills.

"They're all smart individuals and I'm sure they're being due consideration by the Premier to be part of the inner circle and part of the government cabinet and we're going to need these folks to fight for us here in Windsor-Essex," says Dilkens.

Friday's swearing in ceremony takes place at 10 a.m.

Ford is expected to keep Peter Bethlenfalvy as finance minister but will be naming a new health minister after Christine Elliot decided not to run in the June 2 election.