Windsor's mayor launches petition to finalize EV battery plant agreement

Windsor's mayor has launched a petition aimed at urging the federal government to finalize an agreement to secure the entire NextStar electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor.

Drew Dilkens launched a petition at Change.org on Friday, which calls on the federal government to urgently finalize all outstanding financial matters to provide for the successful completion of all planned and promised components of the NextStar EV battery manufacturing facilities.

Dilkens is also urging every resident, business owner, community leader, and stakeholder in the region to sign this petition.

In a statement released by the mayor's office, Dilkens says "I am deeply concerned with the lack of progress in reaching an agreement between the Federal Government and Stellantis/LG, which now puts the entire NextStar Energy EV plant in Windsor at risk. Each passing day increases the likelihood that Windsor, its workers, residents, and businesses will not receive the commitments made to them.

I urge all residents to join me in advocating for the resumption of construction for all facilities at the NextStar Energy EV battery plant. This includes the module, battery cell, and research and development commitments that were promised to us. It is unacceptable for Windsor to be shortchanged or forced to accept a scaled-down version due to unfulfilled promises by the Federal Government."

The future of the electric vehicle battery plant was thrown into doubt earlier this month when it was revealed negotiations over increased incentives had stalled between the federal government and Stellantis and LG Energy Solution.

Concern has been raised Windsor could be left with a scaled-down version as the automaker is now exploring options, which could include moving part of the planned operation to another jurisdiction.

When the $5-billion plant was announced in 2022, the site was intended to assemble both cells and modules in two different sections, but the battery module production component is reportedly in jeopardy.

In early May, Stellantis and LG Energy Solution warned they were implementing contingency plans because the federal government hasn't lived up to an agreement, pointing to incentives provided to the Volkswagen plant in St. Thomas.

The CEOs of the two companies wrote last month to Prime Minister Trudeau, saying Ottawa had confirmed in writing five times that it would match production incentives under the United States' Inflation Reduction Act, but has not delivered on those commitments.

Full statement from Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens:

May 26th, 2023

I am deeply concerned with the lack of progress in reaching an agreement between the Federal Government and Stellantis/LG, which now puts the entire NextStar Energy EV plant in Windsor at risk. Each passing day increases the likelihood that Windsor, its workers, residents, and businesses will not receive the commitments made to them.

I urge all residents to join me in advocating for the resumption of construction for all facilities at the NextStar Energy EV battery plant. This includes the module, battery cell, and research and development commitments that were promised to us. It is unacceptable for Windsor to be shortchanged or forced to accept a scaled-down version due to unfulfilled promises by the Federal Government.

The City of Windsor has already fulfilled its commitment to provide the necessary financial support for land assembly and servicing of the facilities. Furthermore, the Province of Ontario has exceeded its initial funding commitment and has shown support for Windsor's economic future. It is now time for the Federal Government to promptly resolve all outstanding financial matters, finalize the agreement, and eliminate the uncertainty and stalemate that threatens our economic future and ability to attract future job creators.

I appeal to every resident, business owner, community leader, and stakeholder in our region to sign the linked petition, which calls for the resumption of construction and the fulfillment of ALL promises made to date. Windsor, its residents, workers, and businesses deserve better. By adding your name, you will lend your voice, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to securing Windsor's economic future and our pivotal role in Canada's electric vehicle revolution. Together, as a united community, we can work towards making our collective voice heard.

I urge you to take action and sign the petition today at https://chng.it/KHrPFsqwwT.

Let us stand together and ensure that Windsor receives the full benefits promised to us.