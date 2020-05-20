Windsor's Mayor Looking Ahead to Retirement Wave at City Hall

With a number of retirements on the horizon at city hall, Windsor's mayor says there are going to see some changes.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive Dilkens says there are lot of changes coming in the senior ranks.

“Our city manager, his contract is done next year, our city engineer is getting near the end and our head of parks and recreation, Jan Wilson, who's been doing a great job. She's getting set to retire next year as well,” says Dilkens.

Transit Windsor Executive Director, Pat Delmore, has announced he will retire at the end of the year and Dilkens says that's just one of several retirements set to come among the senior management team.

“In the next four to five years, almost half of the staff at the City of Windsor are eligible to retire,” he adds. “So on the senior team, when you have a guy like Pat [Delmore] who started as a driver and is now running the place, he's doing a great job and a great job during this whole pandemic, it's sad to see him go.”

Dilkens adds he knew Delmore's retirement was coming and he tried to convince him to stay a few more years.

“Talent retention, development and attraction of course, are very important for us,” says Dilkens. “A big consideration that's we've been thinking about for the last couple of years and putting measures in place, so we're prepared when we do get the final date on when these folks are going to leave. You are going to see some changes which are going to provide opportunity in the city as well.”

In 2018, the city launched a diversity and inclusion initiative when it comes to hiring, with 48 per cent of the employees at Windsor City Hall eligible to retire over a five-year period at the time the program was announced.