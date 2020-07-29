Windsor's Mayor Not Surprised by Provincial Government's Decision

Windsor-Essex is staying in stage two of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan for now.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning by the provincial government.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says he's not surprised by the decision and was texting with Premier Doug Ford about it

He says he continues to speak with federal and provincial officials daily about COVID-19 in the area.

"I think if you look at the pure numbers here coming out of Windsor-Essex in terms of the new case rates for COVID compared to the rest of the province, certainly we're still very very high when compared to other municipalities in the province of Ontario and I know the premier and medical officer of health had a difficult choice to make on whether to move us forward," says Dilkens.

He believes things are moving in the right direction.

"I think the right resources are now being applied down here, that can help make a difference at the end of the day but it's going to be a little while longer before we get there," says Dilkens. I'm talking about days as opposed to weeks in my estimation. I think if we all just look as a border town, we can all just look south of the border to see what's happening there and there are some very very alarming trends south of the border when they open too quickly as people get back into that old normal as opposed to the new normal."

The province also announced on Wednesday, that Toronto and Peel will move to stage three of the recovery plan on Friday.