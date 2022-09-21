Windsor's Mayor not worried about potential labour disruption

The Mayor of Windsor says there hasn't been a labour disruption under his watch in eight years, and is hoping that continues.

Earlier this week, the union representing inside workers at the City of Windsor said members have voted in favour of a strike if their concerns around a range of issues aren't dealt with.

Drew Dilkens says they settled a good contract with outside workers at Local 82 earlier this year.

"Certainly in you're in a Local 543 position, we've extended the same offer to them as well," he continued. "We hope to be able to get this resolved without a work stoppage but we have been fair to our employees, we will continue to be fair to our employees but we'll also be fair to taxpayers in the process as well."

He says he isn't worried about the upcoming municipal election being affected.

"I'm not concerned about the impact on the municipal election, we will have full contingency plans in place in the event that they decide to strike before the municipal election," he said.

Talks between Local 543 and the Corporation of the City of Windsor have been ongoing now for 11 months, since their contract ended at the end of December 2021.

He's hoping that sensible minds will review the offer again.

"And I think if they compare what was given to Local 82 and apply that to Local 543 they'll see we've been very fair. That's our intention, to be fair to our employees but be fair to the taxpayers as well."

CUPE Local 543 president David Petten told AM800 the issues they're looking for movement on include work-life balance, retention and recruitment, and pay equity in terms of compensation and benefits.

