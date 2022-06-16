Windsor's mayor really proud of Bright Lights award nominations

Windsor's mayor is proud the annual Bright Lights event has been nominated for two national awards.

Canadian Special Events magazine has released a list of the 2022 Canadian Event Awards Finalists with Bright Lights Windsor nominated for Best Outdoor Event and Most Outstanding Event.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says we should be really proud given Windsor is up against major centres like Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver in the 25th Annual Canadian Event Awards.

"There's little Windsor punching above its weight again," he says. Bright Lights is a great event, we continue to build it and grow it each and every year. The public continues to show up each year in amazing numbers."

The City of Windsor stages the annual festival over the holiday season in Jackson Park, near Tecumseh Road and Ouellette Avenue.

Over 100,000 people attended the 2021-2022 event, which normally includes light displays and a night market.

Dilkens says they're excited about the nominations.

"Certainly to be nominated for a national award speaks to the quality of life initiatives that we are working on in the city," he says. "These are important initiatives and there are not many communities that have these types of things on display. So we should be really proud here in Windsor of what we have. I'm really satisfied that we're being nominated for potential national recognition."

Dilkens points out that being nominated for a national award recognizes this is the type of event you see in a Calgary, Montreal or a Toronto, but it's happening right here in Windsor.

The city first launched Bright Lights in 2017, spending $1.5-million to stage the display, which has become a popular family-friendly event every December and into early January.

Award winners will be announced live in person at the CEA Gala on Sept. 28, 2022, at the Liberty Grand in Toronto.