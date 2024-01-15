Windsor's mayor says 'they're trying to find a way forward' on feds Housing Accelerator Fund

Windsor's mayor is questioning why the city's plan to build housing is not good enough to receive funding from the federal government's $4-billion Housing Accelerator Fund.

Drew Dilkens addressed the media following Monday's city council meeting in regards to ongoing discussions surrounding Windsor's involvement with the fund.

Dilkens was set to hold a news conference this past Friday on the issue but it was cancelled with ongoing discussions with federal minister of housing cited as the reason for the cancellation.

During a special meeting on Dec. 13, 2023, city council voted against a condition as part of the federal funding which would allow four-plex units to be built on any property in the city zoned for single-family residential.

Dilkens points out that the city has put forward a plan that would add a thousand acres of land that would allow four-plex units as a right but the federal government wants it allowable in any neighbourhood, not just the specific land the city has identified.

"If four-plexes were built on all of those thousand acres, we'd probably beat the target set for us on this program by five times," he says. "So we put forward something that is sensible and reasonable that works for residents of the City of Windsor, but there seems to be this infatuation by the federal government that we allow four-plexes as a right in any neighbourhood."

Dilkens questions why there is some level of disrespect by the federal government that they're not willing to listen to what the residents of the City of Windsor want.

"If our goal is building housing, we've put forward a goal that will exceed the target that they've set for us," he says. "Why is that not good enough? Why can't we work on that path and build housing, accomplish the goal that we collectively have together?"

Dilkens says he's sees a willingness from the federal government to find a pathway but there's an insistence that four-plex units by a right is the minimum ticket to entry to the fund.

"No matter what else we put forward, if that is not in the agreement, there seems to be an unwillingness to move forward with anything else, which is a real disappointment for us," he says. "We're trying to find a way forward, we will continue to try and find a way forward, but at the end of the day I think it's right that the federal government listen to the council and the City of Windsor, hear what the residents of the City of Windsor want."

Multiple Ontario municipalities have already signed agreements with the federal government to access the fund, including London, Guelph and Vaughan.

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal M-P Irek Kusmierczyk has said he's trying to get Housing Minister Sean Fraser to keep the door open as long as possible so Windsor doesn't miss out on the funding, with at least $30-million and potentially even more available to help build more housing.