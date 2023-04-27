Windsor's mayor speaks out against decision by Norwich council

The mayor of Windsor says a decision by the Township of Norwich council is dumb.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, mayor Drew Dilkens says it's like Norwich council is stuck in 1980.

"It's picking a fight where one doesn't need to be picked and let's celebrate people in our community and I think of how we spend our time," says Dilkens. "If people are going to spend their time debating something like that when the whole world has moved past that conversation, it's like they're stuck in 1980."

His comments come after the township's council voted against flying non-governmental flags, including Pride flags, on municipal property.

Dilkens says Windsor has evolved and has been flying the Pride flag in the city every year for more than a decade.

"We raise the Pride flag when the request is made which has been made every year for at least a decade that I've been around and even with Eddie Francis before that there have been requests," says Dilkens.

He says Windsor celebrates people in the community.

"We raise flags probably once a week, sometimes twice to celebrate different groups and organizations and communities in the city of Windsor and we're proud to do it," he says.

Mayor Drew Dilkens stands with Windsor Pride Fest Board President David Lenz. (AM800 file photo)

Dilkens says Windsor does have limitations on proclamations, flag raising's and illuminations.

He says from time to time some requests don't meet the city's policy.

The township's council passed a motion to fly only the flags of the federal, provincial and municipal governments.

It says only banners for decoration or those that promote downtown businesses can be flown on municipally-owned street light poles.

It specifies that this excludes Pride flags.