Windsor's mayor urging demonstrators to end protest peacefully

Windsor's mayor has released a statement following a court injunction to end the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge.

The order states demonstrators must clear the scene on Huron Church Rd. by 7pm Friday.

Drew Dilkens says he's pleased the injunction was granted, but is disappointed the situation has come to this.

Dilkens remains hopeful for a peaceful resolution to the blockade.

The statement goes on to say local, regional and national law enforcement will be collaborating to enforce the order and re-open the Ambassador Bridge.

Dilkens' full statement can be found below:

Obviously, I'm pleased that the Court granted the injunction as a means to help bring about an end to the illegal occupation of the Ambassador Bridge. At the same time, I'm disappointed that it had to come to this.

I remain hopeful for a peaceful and negotiated resolution to the current blockade. Local, regional and national law enforcement will collaborate and coordinate how best to respond to this legal ruling and seek to re-open the Ambassador Bridge. No operational details will be disclosed, to ensure the safety and security of all involved.

I want to thank the Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, as representative plaintiff, the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Attorney General of Ontario, who joined to support this cause. As was made clear in today’s proceedings – the impact of the ongoing occupation is endangering the economic health of our region, Province and Country.

Over the past few weeks, we have all been gripped by the protest activity occurring across Canada. As these demonstrations in Ottawa, Alberta and right here in Windsor have shown, there is a segment of our population who feel left behind as we have collectively fought this virus. To that end, as a nation, it is clear that we have a lot of healing to do, emerging from this public health nightmare.

Personally, I'm hopeful that this healing can begin tonight.