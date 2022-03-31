Windsor's Mayor urging province to move forward with proposed hydro line

Windsor's Mayor is calling on the province, but more specifically the Minister of Energy, to exercise his authority to push forward with the proposed route for a new Hydro One transmission line that'll power the EV battery plant.

The new transmission line from Chatham to Lakeshore roughly follows the path of Highway 401, but cuts directly through the village of Comber which has led to some concerns from the Town of Lakeshore.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Drew Dilkens says it could add a year delay if they get mired in appeals about the route.

"What we've asked, and what I've asked directly to the Minister of Energy and what City Council has asked by way of resolution, is for the minister to exercise his discretion and authority to mandate the corridor so we can make sure and give certainty to the company that this power line will be here to fuel their operation," he said.

The Minister of Energy has the ability to issue a waiver if a project is deemed to be urgent and of critical importance to the province, which would forego the Ontario Energy Board consultation process which could take some time.

Dilkens says he's hopeful that Hydro One will be able to work with Lakeshore to ameliorate their concerns, but he's asking the Minister of Energy to move forward.

"To come in and exercise his discretion that he has, authority he has in legislation, to say 'I've heard all sides but this is of such importance to Ontario's economy that this is the most sensible pathway forward. This is the right corridor, let's get going and make sure the IESO and Hydro One can deliver the power at the right time'."

Lakeshore council voted in favour of sending a letter to Chatham-Kent at their regular meeting on Tuesday asking for support in looking for a different transmission line route.

Dilkens says everyone looks at things in terms of how it impacts them directly, and he's sure that Lakeshore is looking at things with respect to future plans and how they'd like to see things rolled out.

"Some pathways are easier, less expensive and can be done more quickly than others. It's a function of time, money and effort. In this particular case we've seen the submissions, we've spoken with folks, and it's our job because the factory is being located here to say we need to have the power here and they're prepared to bring it."

In a statement to CTV on Wednesday, Energy Minister Todd Smith says the province has received feedback through consultation that closed earlier this month, including the unanimous support of City of Windsor Council, and continue to review feedback from the community and look forward to providing future updates.

Hydro One also issued a statement Wednesday, saying it’s working collaboratively with communities to build a grid for the future.

- with files from AM800's The Morning Drive and CTV Windsor