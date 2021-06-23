Windsor's Mayor Wants Federal Government to Share the Border Reopening Plan

Windsor's mayor wants to know what the plan is for reopening the Canada-U.S. border.

Drew Dilkens told AM800's The Morning Drive the tourism industry needs the plan, businesses need the plan and families need to know what the plan is to have some certainty.

He says that the messaging from the federal government doesn't really help us here when it comes to changes on July 5.

The federal government announced Monday that fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents will soon be able to return to Canada without a mandatory quarantine, although some COVID-19 testing will be involved.

When it comes to business, Dilkens says that leaders in the parts and mould making sectors are looking for some clarity when it comes to reopening the border.

"In that business, in the mould business, which is so important here for our community, they are building a book of business that is six months, a year or two years out. They're taking orders and it gets factored in for manufacturing," he says.

"During the pandemic over the course of a year they've been able to continue to build and work and keep people employed because they had books of business," Dilkens adds. "That's drying up and if they can't cross the border to be competitive with their competition, that's not good for people who live here and families that need to keep food on the table."

All non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border has been restricted since March of 2020 with those restrictions extended to July 21.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Tuesday that Canada's border with the United States will likely reopen in weeks, not months.