Windsor's mayor wants the province to fund SafePoint

Windsor's mayor continues to believe the opening of SafePoint should have waited until receiving provincial support.

"If we had just stayed in the lane and waited for the funding to come through, we wouldn't be having this conversation now," says Drew Dilkens.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says SafePoint needs to be funded by the province and doesn't want city taxpayers to foot the bill.

As AM800 news reported last week, the province has paused approving new supervised consumption and treatment sites while a review of all sites is underway.

Ontario's associate minister for mental health said everything is on the table with the review, including the locations of treatment and consumption sites.

Dilkens says he wanted the normal order of operations followed but that didn't happen.

"There was a different decision made that says no no, we got to open right away and we're going to use health unit money, which is basically city and county money to open this facility and now we find ourselves in a position where we're not fully funded, not funded at all really," says Dilkens.

Dilkens says it's a difficult situation.

"The province is doing their review and who knows what they'll end up doing," says Dilkens. "I don't know what the future of places like Safe Point are, whether the province will continue to fund any of them, that's something we'll have to wait and see. I don't want the regular property taxpayer to pay the bill. This needs to be funded by the province or it needs to be stopped until such time as funding becomes available. This is about $35,000 a month to fund this from the city taxpayers so we got to figure this out. The health unit has to figure this out and do sensible things here."

The province launched a "critical incident review" in the summer after a 44-year-old mother of two was killed by a stray bullet near a consumption site in Toronto's east end following a physical altercation between three men.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has Health Canada approval to operate SafePoint as an urgent public health needs site at the corner of Wyandotte Street and Goyeau Street in downtown Windsor.

It opened in late April but the health unit still needs approval from the province to officially designate it as a consumption and treatment services site.

SafePoint has been seeing a steady increase in usage over the last five months, where there have been 418 client visits amongst 119 unique clients up until August 31.