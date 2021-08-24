Windsor's Mayor Wants United States to Announce Border Reopening Plan

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens wants the United States to announce its reopening framework for the border.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says the U.S. needs to create a pathway similar to what Ontario Premier Doug Ford did for the province's reopening plan.

He says Ford introduced three stages in May for the province's reopening and feels the U.S. should do something similar to show the public what it will take to reopen the border to non-essential Canadian travellers.

"We have great vaccination rates here," says Dilkens. "We're working to make them better but we're certainly higher than the United States and we can follow the rules in Canada or the United States. We can wear a mask, we can keep distance, we can take all of the same precautions."

Dilkens says the closure has been hard on families.

"If the hope is that the United States is going to find some resolve to open their borders and it' going to be harmonious on the northern and southern border and we're going to wait until all of that takes place, I fear the border here will be closed longer when it doesn't need to be," says Dilkens.

As AM800 news reported last week, land borders and ferry crossings will remain closed to non-essential Canadian travel for another 30 days.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the decision was made to minimize the spread of COVID-19, including the Delta variant.

In July, the Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada on Aug. 9, and the rest of the world Sept. 7.