Windsor's Mayor Wants Younger Essential Workers Vaccinated Sooner

Windsor's mayor is calling for a change to the province's vaccination plan aimed at making sure more essential workers are eligible for the shot.

As it stands now, younger front line workers have not been able to get vaccinated and Drew Dilkens believes, regardless of age, they should be moved to the front of the line.

Dilkens says the current vaccination framework is outdated.

"We're doing a really good job addressing the folks who are in an older age category. Now we really have to turn the cannon, turn the lights over to those who are really high risk now in certain jobs, in certain positions. We have to be able to respond so that we are controlling the spread and we're not allowing it to continue," he says.

Dilkens says we need to prioritize those most vulnerable and that includes teachers.

"Everyone is talking about teachers and the number of classes that have had to be dismissed because of outbreaks there. If they're front facing and they're working with students, they should be put on a list to get priority to have a vaccine," he says.

Dilkens hopes his message makes it to Toronto.

"I'm not trying to put any pain on the Premier or anybody else in the system except to say there are some special considerations. Here, we have temporary foreign workers. So different areas will have different considerations. Allow the medical officers of health some discretion to be able to issue and administer the vaccines to the populations that are higher risk," he adds.

At the local level, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit doesn't have the authority to develop its own vaccination plan as it must adhere to the guidelines provided by the province.

As of April 6, more than 102,000 doses of vaccine have been administered to area residents.

With files from Patty Handysides