Windsor's Mechanical Contractors Association reports record levels of work

The Mechanical Contractors Association of Windsor is reporting record levels of work in 2021 and expects that trend will continue well into 2022.

The MCA says the uptick is largely due to government investments to improve indoor air quality in schools, hospitals, and other public buildings and with the growing understanding that the risk of transmission of COVID-19 indoors is reduced in well ventilated spaces.

The Windsor association saw a 15 per cent increase in member hours related to HVAC (Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning) upgrades in schools, universities and medical offices in 2021. An additional 15 per cent increase is forecasted for 2022.

Dave Holek, President of the Mechanical Contractors Association of Windsor, says the area is very consistently busy with good stable work that's going to be available for a long period of time.

He says their members are always looking for highly skilled trades people including HVAC mechanics, plumbers, steam fitters and welders.

"We see in the next five years that we're going to be in a position where there is going to be good stable jobs, good pay, robust training going on for these people, skill development and that provide a lot of good opportunities for these people," says Holek.

Holek says a lot of this work has always been behind the scenes work, but it's come to the forefront during COVID-19 due to its importance.

"With the government realizing and understanding more of how COVID spreads indoors, that's contributed to that uptick. We're going to see more of this type of work continue as people place more importance on air quality," he adds.

The MCA of Windsor says the increase in HVAC system upgrades is in addition to an influx of work across the entire ICI (institutional, commercial, industrial) sector in Southwestern Ontario, ranging from food and beverage manufacturing plants, universities, hospitals, automotive, industrial facilities along with apartment and condo building developments.

Notable projects underway include work at Highbury Canco in Leamington and the Gordie Howe International Bridge.