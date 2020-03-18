Windsor's Medical Officer of Health Urging Residents to Stay Home



WINDSOR — Windsor's medical officer of health is urging residents to avoid any non-essential trips outside of the home.

During the health unit's daily update on Wednesday, Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the window of opportunity to limit the exposure of COVID-19 in the community is closing and he is asking residents to stay home as much as possible.

"New cases are coming up across everywhere," he says. "We are at least lucky that we don't have a confirmed case in Windsor and Essex and I would like to keep it that way."

As of Wednesday morning, 164 people in Windsor-Essex have been tested, there are no confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus and 103 tests are pending.

The jump in the number of tests is partially due to the opening of the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette Campus which opened this week.

Dr. Ahmed is also asking people to avoid any unnecessary trips outside of Windsor-Essex.

"With the popping up of cases in all these communities, I want to make sure that we are doing everything not to introduce any new case in our community with some of these travel," he says. "It could be a risk and if we can avoid that, I would like to err on the side of caution to make sure we are doing everything we can."

Anyone who has traveled outside of Canada, including the U.S, should self-isolate for 14 days according to Dr. Ahmed.



