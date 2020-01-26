Windsor's Medina Shines in Shootout Win Over Sarnia

The visiting Windsor Spitfires went deep into a shootout to beat the Sarnia Sting in OHL action Sunday.

Connor Corcoran and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored for the Spitfires. Louka Henault had two helpers and Johnson added an assist for two points apiece to pace Windsor's scoring on the night.

Nolan DeGurse and Ryan Roth rounded out the scoring in regulation for the Sting.

After a winner didn't emerge in overtime, it took seven rounds for Windsor to secure a 3-2 shootout win. Will Cuylle scored the game winner for the Spitfires in the shootout — Windsor's Daniel D'Amico and Sarnia's Ryan Roth also scored.

Spits Rookie Xavier Medina stopped 39 of 41 shots for his 14 victory of the year.

Windsor (28-10-50-0-61) sits two points behind the Kitchener Rangers (28-11-5-2-63) for top spot in the Western Conference. The Saginaw Spirit are deadlocked with the London Knights for second spot in the conference with 62 points each.

The Spitfires will host the Flint Firebirds at the WFCU Centre Thursday at 7:05pm.

Tune into AM800 for all the action.