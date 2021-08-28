Windsor's Natalie Bourgoin wins Ms. Galaxy Canada 

A local navy veteran, mother of three and philanthropist won the Ms. Galaxy Canada competition this past weekend in Toronto.

Natalie Bourgoin got involved with Ms. Galaxy simply to get more exposure for all the things she does, including working with the homeless and those in need.

Bourgoin says there was still stress and pressure though, because you always want to do your community proud.

"During the pageant itself the sisterhood was incredible, it really is a sisterhood. Everybody is so supportive, loving, even the people competing in your own division. They're fixing each other's crowns so to speak, and fixing each other to make sure we look our very best."

This was the first pageant outside the of local Ms. Galaxy for Bourgoin, and she never dreamed she would've won.

Bourgoin says when they announced her name as placing in the top five, she was utterly shocked and in disbelief.

"I was truly so humbled at that moment, and thinking they're so many more deserving women out there. But I was excited, and when it was between myself and the first runner up all I was saying in that moment while holding her hand was 'we've got this, we did so good, be proud no matter what'."

She has founded many businesses, as well as non profits, one in particular is YQG Cares which is starting to gain traction.

It's a subscription based program that raises money to help people in need in the community, and any person that donates gets a card that gives them discounts at participating locations.

As Ms. Galaxy Canada, Bourgoin will be competing next year at the worlds.

"Now it will be that I will be competing on an international level, so I'll be representing Canada when we go toe-to-toe with all of the other countries."

While the exact location and date for the next competition haven't been figured out yet, Bourgoin says she isn't done yet.