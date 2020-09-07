Windsor's Newest Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening by Giving Back

A new vegan fast food restaurant is giving to an animal sanctuary in need.

Globally Local is a 100 per cent vegan restaurant that uses plant-based local and sustainable ingredients that are good for people and the planet. There are two locations in the Greater Toronto Area and now Windsor, Ont. has the third at 13458 Tecumseh Rd. E.

The restaurant held its grand opening Saturday and co-owner Kelly Neuber says half of sales over the weekend will go to Charlotte's Freedom Farm.

"They're a wonderful animal sanctuary with more than 30 animals and they recently experienced a barn fire," she says. "Now that they're in rebuilding mode the cost is huge, so we really want to help them out."

She tells CTV Windsor the farm's message really fits with the Globally Local brand.

"Part of our goal is to help change the world and we really believe in a more compassionate world," added Neuber. "What they do is so important. The public goes out and gets to meet the animals she's continuously rescuing and we feel we have a good partnership."

Neuber says opening a restaurant during a pandemic was a tough challenge, but creating 11 new jobs during the crisis was worth it.

No word yet on how much money was raised for Charlottes Freedom farm over the weekend.

Insurance covered a portion of the build, but the farm still needs $100,000 to finish the project — Pet Value donated $5,000 to the restoration effort last week.